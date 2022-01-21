WASHINGTON, D.C.— On the House floor this week, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan again made calls for improvements to what Pike County receives in payment from the Department of Energy.
The form of payment, referred to as a payment in lieu of taxes, exists since DOE owns the 3,700 acres of land associated with the A-plant. No property taxes are paid at the site which operated from 1954 to 2001, but the PILT is there to offset those losses faced by local governments.
Receiving approximately $47,000 annually from DOE, Ryan said during a Friday press conference that the county’s sum is “insulting.”
“I believe that we need a one-time, lump sum payment of $20 million,” the Ohio Democrat told the News Watchman. “I’m also pushing for $5 million annual payment there because that property just can’t get developed.”
While representing northeastern Ohio in his role as congressman, Ryan has become involved with the A-Plant through his seat on the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee on Appropriations.
In his visits in Pike County, he has learned of the county’s high cancer rates which is believed by local health officials to be associated with the plant’s presence in the community.
“These are the people who enriched uranium during the Cold War,” Ryan told Congress on Thursday.”They live in southern Ohio where corporations have gone and extracted resources and taken the profits out.”
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s 2021 Pike County Cancer Profile, an average of 193 new invasive cases and 69 deaths occurred each year between 2014 and 2018. Relative to its population, the rate of new cases in the county was the third-highest in the state.
Last month, Ryan and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown sent a letter to DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm pushing for renegotiations to the PILT with the Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments- a collection local government agencies such as the Village of Piketon, the Pike County Commissioners, Pike County General Health District, Scioto Valley Local School District, and Seal and Scioto Townships.
Since then, Ryan said he and Brown has met with Granholm to further make their case.
“We’re pushing them hard to come to some resolution,” Ryan said. “We want everyone in Pike County and the surrounding areas to know we got your back and we’re on your side.”
U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, whose congressional district includes Pike County, has made similar calls to DOE regarding the PILT- believing an improved agreement could help the reindustrialization efforts at the site.
In response to Ryan, Wenstrup offered the following statement:
“The residents of Pike County have served our nation for decades, foremost by playing a key role during the Cold War. As I recently wrote to the U.S. Department of Energy, I firmly believe that our community should be adequately compensated for lost tax revenue. Specifically, I encouraged the Department to proactively engage with Pike County to ensure the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) agreement is kept up to date and fair to the community.”
The News Watchman again tried contacting the DOE Office of Environmental Management, but heard no response as of press time.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.