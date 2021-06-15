(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been named once again to U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. The Honor Roll is a distinction awarded to only 10 children’s medical centers nationwide recognized by U.S. News as the “Best of the Best.” Nationwide Children’s was once again recognized at number 8 on the Honor Roll list.
The 2021-22 Honor Roll designation marks the eighth consecutive year Nationwide Children’s has received this distinction. The Honor Roll list is based on a hospital’s cumulative ranking in 10 specialties evaluated by U.S. News.
“Despite the uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, our team’s commitment to the children in our community and globally has never wavered,” said Tim Robinson, Nationwide Children’s CEO. “These rankings highlight the high-quality care Nationwide Children’s provides and are a testament to our incredible team.”
“When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important.”
The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, now in their 15th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.
The U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals ranking is one means of being recognized for continued progress and improvements in pursuing best outcomes, integrated care and research. For more information, visit Best Children’s Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.
U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-2022 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings of Nationwide Children’s individual medical specialties include:
Cancer — #8
Cardiology and Heart Surgery — #34
Endocrinology — #11
Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — #11
Neonatology — #43
Nephrology — #9
Neurology and Neurosurgery — #6
Orthopedics — #9
Pulmonary Medicine — #7
Urology — #11
About Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 list of “Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric health care systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. Nationwide Children’s has a staff of more than 13,000 providing state-of-the-art pediatric care during more than 1.6 million patient visits annually. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children’s physicians train the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric specialists. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded freestanding pediatric research facilities. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.