Washington, D.C. - Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) sent a final letter to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten requesting supplementary documents and communications related to her influence over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s school reopening guidance. Ms. Weingarten’s testimony before the Select Subcommittee in April revealed previously unknown information that raises additional questions about AFT’s role in prolonging school closures and potential political interference with the CDC. The Select Subcommittee has consistently attempted to work in good faith with AFT, but Ms. Weingarten and her team have refused to cooperate with Chairman Wenstrup’s legitimate oversight requests and are obstructing the Select Subcommittee’s investigation.
"As you stated in your April 19, 2023, letter and as the President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Ms. Randi Weingarten, testified on April 26, 2023, the CDC consulted AFT leadership on the CDC’s February 2021 “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention” (Operational Strategy). For that reason, and as outlined below, the Select Subcommittee has worked in good faith with your clients to obtain information necessary to further our legitimate legislative inquiry. Despite our continued and repeated reasonable accommodations, AFT continues to frustrate the Select Subcommittee’s investigation. Unless an agreement can be reached soon, we will be forced to consider the use of compulsory process," wrote Chairman Wenstrup.
