George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest.
A juror’s illness forced court to be canceled on Thursday. Sept. 29. That juror has now been replaced by an alternate and the case moved forward Friday morning.
One witness that took the stand Friday was Corey Holdren. Holdren was the boyfriend of victim Hanna May Rhoden at the time of her death. Holdren testified that the newborn child found in bed with Hanna Rhoden was not the child of Jake Wagner, even though Wagner believed he was the father. This was not the child that was involved in the custody dispute that Hanna Rhoden was having with Jake Wagner. Holdren told the story that the father of the child denied the child, and Holdren was planning on raising the child as his own.
Another witness who testified was Dana Rhoden’s sister-in-law April Manley. Manley testified about the controlling way Jake Wagner treated Hannah Rhoden during their relationship. Manley even testified that Hanna Rhoden was afraid of the Wagner family.
At one point during testimony Manley described Hanna as being “a chunky, little monkey”, but Manley said she got so tiny because Jake Wagner told her she was fat and told her not to eat.
On the morning of the murders, Manley said she rode in the ambulance to Adams County Regional Medical Center with Hanna’s newborn child.
“Eventually, at the end, Jake showed up,” Manley said. “Jake Wagner.”
Manley said Jake (Wagner) was emotionless at the hospital and was only concerned about the child, even though he had been told he was not the baby’s father.
Manley, in an emotional piece of testimony, said that Jake (Wagner) hugged her at the hospital - an action that haunts her still.
"Because I have to wonder if he had my baby’s blood on him when he touched me,” Manley said.
On cross-examination, the defense team asked if there was anything at the hospital that caused Manley to alert BCI immediately about Jake Wagner?
“No,” Manley answered.
Manley did say that the Wagners attended funerals of seven of the victims.
Another witness that had insight into the Wagner’s controlling behavior was George Wagner IV’s ex-wife Tabitha Claytor.
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa said in the state’s opening statement that Wagner IV and his family abused Claytor and was very controlling of her when they were married.
Claytor testified that Angela Wagner instructed that she could not perform oral sex on George (Wagner), because if she did they would go the Hell. Claytor also said that, Angela (Wagner) believed that any sex between Claytor and George (Wagner) should only be for procreation.
The Wagners won a custody arrangement that allowed Claytor to only see her child “if and when the Wagners said so,” according to Canepa’s opening remarks.
Canepa also told of Claytor’s mother telling Hanna May via a Facebook message not to sign custody papers after what happened to Tabitha.
“I won’t sign papers ever it won’t happen, they will have to kill me first,” Hanna May wrote, Canepa has told the jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.