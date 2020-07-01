A historic map of Pike County is now back in its place on the wall of the Pike County Courthouse after being gone for a time for restoration.
According to Pike County Commissioner Blaine Beekman, the large map was totally refurbished thanks to a grant obtained by the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County. The map is being secured behind a protective plate glass shield, he said.
According to Beekman, who is a local historian, the map was originally researched and drawn over a four-year period by Henry W. Overman, a Pike County surveyor and draftsman. Beekman said that Overman, who had a limited public-school education himself, taught school for several years.
“His true interest was in surveying, and in 1871, he was elected as the Pike County Surveryor,” according to Beekman. “Overman held that position until he resigned in 1878 to take on the challenge of surveying and marketing the unclaimed Virginia Military District lands in western Pike County. Under a Land Grant Act, the unclaimed lands became the property of Ohio State University. It was a challenge that Overman was uniquely qualified to handle.”
Beekman said that the county commissioners contracted with Overman in 1879 to survey and prepare a detailed map of Pike County. He said that Overman researched and drew the map by hand, taking several years to complete it.
“The newly-completed restoration of the map will once again allow visitors to the courthouse to appreciate Henry Overman’s achievement over 130 years ago,” Beekman said.
