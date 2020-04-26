Pike County’s bald eagle nesting site population has doubled in the past eight years, according to the results of a citizen-fueled survey by the Ohio Division of Wildlife.
In celebration and honor of Earth Day, April 22, Ohio released an updated list of bald eagle nesting sites from around the state this past week. The bald eagle was once an endangered species, with only four nesting pairs in Ohio in 1979.
With the 2020 survey, biologists confirmed 707 bald eagle nests in 85 counties throughout Ohio. This was a 151 percent increase over the 2012 census, during which 281 nests were documented in 59 counties. All regions of Ohio saw an increase in the numbers of bald eagle nests, but southwestern Ohio (Division of Wildlife District 5) had the greatest increase, jumping 722 percent from 9 to 74 nests.
Locally for Pike County, the number has doubled since 2012, climbing from two to four for a 100 percent increase. The total of verified nests for Southeast Ohio (Division of Wildlife District 4) has jumped from 23 to 52 for a 126 percent increase. Ross County nearly doubled its total, climbing from four to seven. Scioto County maintained its 2012 nest count of two. Jackson, Lawrence and Meigs counties do not have any nests reported in 2012 nor 2020. Highland County (Southwest District) increased its total from one to four, matching Pike County. Adams County also added a nest in the last eight years.
Ohio had not done a survey of bald eagle nests since 2012, since the bald eagle was removed from the state’s threatened species list. It was federally de-listed in 2007. The effort to document the nests was largely fueled by what the Ohio Department of Natural Resources dubbed as citizen scientists. The call went out in late January, asking individuals to submit nest sightings at wildohio.gov/reportwildlife from Saturday, Feb. 1, to Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Division of Wildlife received approximately 2,500 reports from the public for the 2020 census. Wildlife staff, including wildlife officers and biologists, verified nest locations in 85 counties.
According to the Division of Wildlife, nests were confirmed through the middle of April by Division biologists, primarily through aerial surveys, but with some ground truthing. The total count includes both currently active, failed, and inactive bald eagle nests, although the majority of nests were active with eagles present, incubating, or with young. The bald eagle nesting period occurs over several months and the ability to precisely confirm activity given the length of the survey period and the high nest count was a challenge. In addition, inactive bald eagle nests are protected by law.
In April of 2018, the News Watchman checked with Chris Smith, Assistant Wildlife Management Supervisor of the Division of Wildlife, District 4, in regards to a nest located near Ohio 124 outside of Latham. Smith indicated that staff at the Kincaid State Fish Hatchery had first reported the nest to them in December of 2017 when the bald eagle pair first began building the nest.
At that time, Smith also talked to the ODW non-game bird biologist to inquire about the number of nests for Pike County. She was aware of two for sure, but thought there might be three. Now with the most recent survey, four are listed. Smith also explained that the Ohio Division of Wildlife was no longer making a dedicated effort to document all bald eagle nests in Ohio.
“I have to assume that their relative abundance and the fact that they are no longer a listed species would explain this. However, we do still include bald eagle nests on our wildlife sighting report page,” said Smith. “The link (http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/species-and-habitats/report-wildlife-sightings) will take you there. On that page you will see a list of species we’re interested in getting reports on.”
The Ohio Division of Wildlife says that the bald eagle is one of Ohio’s greatest wildlife success stories.
“The bald eagle is a symbol of American strength and resilience,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The eagle’s comeback in Ohio and across the country proves that we can overcome any challenge when we work together.”
“We are grateful to every Ohioan who contributed to this effort and thank those who support conservation of high-quality habitat that kept eagles nesting in Ohio,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.
Counties along or near Lake Erie have the highest number of bald eagle nests. Bald eagles thrive near Lake Erie because of the abundance of food and nesting habitat. The 12 counties with the highest number of eagle nests include: Ottawa (90), Sandusky (50), Erie (32), Trumbull (26), Seneca (24), Wyandot (19), Lucas (18), Licking (17), Ashtabula (16), Knox (16), Mercer (16) and Wood (16).
According to the Division of Wildlife, the best viewing opportunities are to the north, listing Magee Marsh Wildlife Area (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area (Sandusky County), Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge (Lucas and Ottawa counties), Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area (Trumbull County) and Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area (Wyandot and Marion counties). In southern Ohio, eagle nests are found near major rivers such as the Muskingum, Hocking, Scioto and Great Miami.
Bald eagles in Ohio typically lay eggs and incubate in February and March. Young eagles leave the nest about three months later, usually in June. The birds nest in large trees such as sycamores, oaks, and cottonwoods near large bodies of water. Fish and carrion are preferred foods.
Bald eagles remain protected by law, both in the state of Ohio and across the nation through the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. It is illegal to disturb bald eagles. When viewing these majestic birds, remember to respect the bird’s space and stay at least 100 yards away from the bird or nest. Disturbing bald eagles at the nest site could lead the pair to abandon the eggs.
Ohio History Central (ohiohistory.org) has a web page dedicated to the bald eagle, which shares that in 2005 there were 122 nests in the state at that time. The bald eagle was chosen in 1782 as the emblem of the United States. Bald eagles were a common sight when the Ohio country was being settled, but their population began to decline as land was deforested. The increased use of pesticides in the 1950s and 1960s pushed them to a new low, leading to the bald eagle being listed as an endangered species in 1967. Once that low point was reached, the conservation effort to bring them back from the brink of extinction began.
As with many of Ohio’s native wildlife species, bald eagles require specific habitat conditions to thrive. In the state of Ohio through the Division of Wildlife, Bald eagle habitat protection and research is funded by the sale of bald eagle conservation license plates, income tax check-off donations to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund and sales of the Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more about the bald eagle and other wildlife species across the state.
A county list of all ODNR verified active bald eagle nests in 2020 is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the number of nests for 2020, with the 2012 number in parentheses. These numbers are raw data and subject to change.
Adams: 1 (0); Allen: 5 (0); Ashland: 9 (2); Ashtabula: 16 (9); Athens: 1 (0); Auglaize: 4 (0); Belmont: 4 (1); Brown: 4 (1); Butler: 8 (0); Carroll: 1 (0); Champaign: 2 (0); Clark: 5 (0); Clermont: 4 (0); Clinton: 2 (0); Columbiana: 4 (1); Coshocton: 14 (6); Crawford: 6 (3); Cuyahoga: 3 (2); Darke: 1 (0); Defiance: 8 (2); Delaware: 13 (7); Erie: 32 (17); Fairfield: 2 (0); Fayette: 3 (0); Franklin: 5 (3); Fulton: 3 (0); Gallia: 1 (0); Geauga: 7 (6); Greene: 4 (0); Guernsey: 2 (1); Hamilton: 3 (1); Hancock: 12 (4); Hardin: 9 (1); Harrison: 1 (1); Henry: 6 (0); Highland: 4 (1); Hocking: 1 (1); Holmes: 5 (1); Huron: 15 (5) Jackson: 0 (0); Jefferson: 2 (1); Knox: 16 (7); Lake: 7 (4); Lawrence: 0 (0); Licking: 17 (3); Logan: 8 (1); Lorain: 10 (3); Lucas: 18 (8); Madison: 2 (0); Mahoning: 7 (5); Marion: 11 (6); Medina: 5 (1); Meigs: 0 (0); Mercer: 16 (3); Miami: 5 (0); Monroe: 4 (1); Montgomery: 3 (1); Morgan: 1 (1); Morrow: 5 (2); Muskingum: 6 (2); Noble: 1 (1); Ottawa: 90 (46); Paulding: 3 (0); Perry: 2 (0); Pickaway: 9 (3); Pike: 4 (2); Portage: 8 (5); Preble: 3 (0); Putnam: 8 (2); Richland: 14 (5); Ross: 7 (4); Sandusky: 50 (33); Scioto: 2 (2); Seneca: 24 (7); Shelby: 3 (0); Stark: 4 (1); Summit: 5 (2); Trumbull: 26 (9); Tuscarawas: 9 (6); Union: 8 (4); Van Wert: 2 (0); Vinton: 1 (0); Warren: 4 (2); Washington: 1 (1); Wayne: 7 (2); Williams: 4 (0); Wood: 16 (7); Wyandot: 19 (12).
2020 total: 707
2012 total: (281)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.