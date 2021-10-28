WAVERLY- Waverly Village Council met in a special session on Tuesday to again discuss the purchase of a vacuum truck, this time to determine whether it would or would not go through with it.
The sole topic of the 30-minute meeting held virtually, the council majority favored the interest rates for the purchase of the 2021 Freightliner Vac-Con Truck with Sewer Cleaner and Jetscan Video Camera with sole exception being council member Forest Blakeman.
The best bid came from the Government Capital Corporation, a public finance firm based out of Southlake, Texas, who offered a 2.95% interest rate. Other bids read by Council President Thomas Patterson came from First National Bank (4.22%), Ohio Valley Bank (3.49%), and Best Equipment Lease (3.98%).
Mayor Greg Kempton said the need for the truck, used to keep sewer lines clear, is all the more essential as the village's already old infrastructure will require more attention down the road.
"I think I've been saying 70-year-old-plus lines and I've said that so long that they're 80 years-plus," he said.
Already, the village has seen the effectiveness of the new vehicle at a recent project at Bristol Village. Kempton said a crew worked an eight or nine-hour day with the truck and said he was impressed with its camera's video footage.
The issue Blakeman had was how the village could afford the $437,837 vehicle. Rate increases, he said, had been used in the past to cover a meter upgrade project and repairs to sewer lines.
"I had a time with it before, but then I finally saw where the money was going to go and I agreed to go along with it," he said. "But, I won't go along with another increase for equipment because it wasn't in the original proposal."
As Kempton replied, no rate increase will be needed to cover the truck project for a variety of factors.
Since the village will not be able to pursue that meter upgrade project this year, what funding did exist for that project will actually help cover a portion of the vehicle costs.
Another expense in the matter is the village's current model, a 20-year-old truck, with a trade-in value of $37,500. Kempton is in favor of using Capital Improvement funds to makeup that sum and giving the vehicle to street department.
Trading in the truck as well would also the village with only one vehicle, meaning it would be out of luck if it were to be inoperable. Without the truck, the time spent by the street, water, and sewer departments on these projects would more than double.
"If it cuts the time down in the trench, it also helps for safety," said Kempton.
Aging infrastructure and having the money to fix it is a challenge that Waverly has and will continue to face, the mayor said, making these vehicles essential.
The village has operated at a minimum tax level, avoiding any additional tax levies that other nearby communities have.
"We've always managed to get by on shoestring," he said. "We definitely don't have a fleet of new equipment sitting out anywhere."
