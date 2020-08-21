A traffic enforcement blitz by the Waverly Police Department on Aug. 15 resulted in nearly 30 traffic citations as well as arrests for drug-related charges and warrants, according to the department.

The traffic blitz is part of increased enforcement efforts to curb speeding and encourage safer driving, according to the police.

“The traffic enforcement blitz was an opportunity to help change behavior and encourage drivers to slow down,” information from Waverly Police stated. “Twelve of the citations were for speed, six were for driving under suspension and no operator’s license, three were for traffic control device, while the remaining were for other miscellaneous traffic infractions.”

According to the police department, the larger incentive of the blitz is to keep Waverly and its citizens safe.

