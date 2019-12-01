For one local woman, the Nov. 5 election was a very special day as she headed to the polls to vote for the first time.
Ruth Woodruff, 92, of Waverly, recently spoke with the News Watchman about why she did not vote in the past and what it was that prompted her to change her mind and decide to vote in the recent election.
“My life has been lived very well,” said Ruth. “And I guess I just decided to let people who knew more about the government do the voting ... so I let them do it.”
However, her viewpoint has changed recently as she saw things on television about what is going on in the world today, and she felt like she should do something.
“I wanted to vote for my brothers and sisters and America and hope and pray that America will get great again,” she said.
Ruth spoke about the importance of voting and indicated that she believes it is important for others to vote as well.
Ruth’s daughter, Susan Woodruff, assisted her mother in getting to the polls to cast that first vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.