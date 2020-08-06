A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of one individual and charges against another individual.
Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson reported that on Tuesday, Aug. 4th at 5 a.m., a deputy stopped a silver Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, towing another vehicle, on State Route 335 in Omega.
"When the tag was run on the vehicle, Pike County Dispatch advised the pickup truck was reported stolen from Columbus," according to Nelson. "The driver, identified as Austin Gillenwater, age 25, of State Route 335, Stockdale, was placed under arrest for receiving stolen property and driving under suspension. Both vehicles were taken to the Sheriff's impound and Gillenwater was lodged in the Butler County Jail."
According to Nelson, a passenger with Gillenwater, identified as his girlfriend, Brittany Hicks, contacted Gillenwater's mother Patricia for a ride.
"Patricia Gillenwater was subsequently charged at the scene for failure to register a motor vehicle, no license plates, and open title violations," according to Nelson. "She will appear in Pike County court on the charges."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.