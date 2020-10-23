In the midst of election season, two Waverly residents decided to combine their support for their presidential candidate of choice with support for the local community.
Vickey Brown and Carla Stephenson Webb wanted President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to be represented on the digital billboard in Waverly, where many businesses and public service announcements are made and where, this time of year, presidential candidates are promoted by their respective supporters.
Brown indicated, however, that they wanted to help some of the citizens of Pike County and not just promote their party. So, when they set up their GoFundMe site, they stated that they would be raising money not only for the Trump sign but also for local non-profit organizations.
Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they decided to send half of the money left after purchasing the sign to the Partnership Advocacy Center (formerly the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence) and half of the money to the local food pantry of the Pike County Outreach Council. The food pantry support comes just before the holiday season begins and the food pantry will, no doubt, be in even greater need of support than usual.
“We obviously want to show our support for our president, who we’re all obviously voting for, but we wanted to not make it just be about the election,” Brown said. “We want it to have a little bit bigger cause.”
She indicated that a lot of times politics this time of year can be self-motivated, but they wanted to do something for the community, as well. One of the phrases they were inspired by is “People Helping People”.
Individuals in Pike County as well as from other counties contributed to the fund. Brown said that they raised about $1,500 total with roughly $1,000 to split between the two local organizations.
