Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced the award of more than $114,000 to Ohio nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

Ohio recipients include Eastern Local Elementary School. The Ohio grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 18,600 individuals in the state.

