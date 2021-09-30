CHILLICOTHE – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Moss Hollow Road near Massieville Road.
On Sept. 28 at approximately 6:45 p.m., a 1999 Nissan Frontier, driven by
Kyle Young, 36, of Chillicothe, was traveling southwest on Moss Hollow Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned.
Young and his passenger, Jennifer Ewing, 42, of Chillicothe, were mechanically
extracted from the vehicle and transported to Grant Medical Center via Med-Flight for their injuries. The juvenile passenger was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe as a precaution with no apparent injuries.
Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Township Fire Department, Huntington Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, and Med-Flight assisted on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.