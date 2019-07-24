From Friday, July 26 through Saturday, Aug. 3, the Pike County Fair will be held at the Pike County Fairgrounds, bringing with it a royalty contest, musical entertainment, demolition derby, rodeo, and more.
At noon on Friday, July 26, 4-H clubs may begin booth assembly. Harness racing will take place at the grandstand beginning at 5 p.m. (in case of rain on Friday evening, Saturday’s races will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27). Harness racing will continue at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the grandstand.
At 9 a.m on Saturday, July 27, the fair will open to the public. Booth assembly by 4-H clubs will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 9 p.m. Entries will open for senior fair projects, including photography, arts, canning, quilts, and more at the art hall beginning at noon, and entries will conclude at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, a Pleasure Horse Show (day one) will take place at the horse arena.
Swine arrival time (weigh off truck) will take place from 6 to 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 28. Poultry (fancy and market) arrival time and weigh in will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Rabbit arrival time and weigh-in will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., and goats and lambs arrival time and weigh in will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dairy and beef cattle arrival time will take place from 4:30 pm. to 12 midnight.
Worship at the fair will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Pleasure Horse Show (day two) will be held at 4 p.m. at the horse arena. A livestock exhibitors meeting will be held in the multi-purpose building at 6 p.m., followed by the Junior Fair Board Fun Contest.
On Monday, July 29, goat weigh-in will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the lamb and goat barn, followed by lamb weigh-in. Steer weigh in will begin at 8 a.m. around the beef barn. Entries will open for senior fair farm and garden projects at 8:30 a.m. (entries close at 11 a.m.) Poultry showmanship sign-up will take place from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. at the show arena, followed by a poultry show (fancy and market) at 9:30 a.m. Monday’s events also include the following: a contest horse show (4 p.m. at the horse arena), still project awards (5 p.m. at the grandstand), nutrition awards (5:30 p.m. at the grandstand), style review (6 p.m. at the grandstand), scholarship awards (6:30 p.m. at the grandstand), recognition of fair booth winners, apple pie winners, and apple pie auction (6:45 p.m. at the the grandstand), Parade of Clubs (7 p.m. at the grandstand), and Pike County junior fair royalty contest (following the parade at the grandstand).
On Tuesday, July 30, events at the fair include the following: market rabbit show (8:30 a.m. at the show arena), entries open for senior fair baked goods (12 p.m. at the art hall — entries close at 2 p.m.), dairy cattle show (2 p.m. at the multi-purpose building), senior fair baked goods auction (4:30 p.m.), goat showmanship sign-up (4 to 4:45 p.m. at the show arena), dairy, breeding and market goat show ( 5 p.m. at the show arena) followed by goat showmanship, horse pulls (6 p.m. beside the beef barn), and Diamond J Rodeo (8 p.m. at the grandstand).
Wednesday, July 31, events at the fair will kick-off with rabbit showmanship from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the show arena. Beef showmanship sign-up will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. at the show arena, followed by a beef fitting contest to be held at 9 a.m. at the steer barn. A breeding rabbit show will take place at 9 a.m. at the show arena, followed by senior/intermediate rabbit showmanship at 10 a.m. Beef showmanship will take place at 10 a.m. at the multi-purpose building, followed by a beef breeding show 30 minutes after beef showmanship. Junior rabbit showmanship will be held at 11 a.m. at the show arena. Entries open for senior fair flowers at 11 a.m. at the art hall and close at 2 p.m. A market hog show will be held at 5 p.m. at the multi-purpose building. Billy Strings with special guest, Nick Jamerson, will perform at 8 p.m. at the grandstand.
Senior Citizen’s Day is Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Pike County Fair. Swine showmanship sign-up will open the day’s event at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 8:45 a.m. Swine showmanship will take place at 9 a.m. at the multi-purpose building. Feeder calf weigh-in will be held at 9 a.m. at the beef barn. Sheep showmanship sign-up will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A sheep show (breeding and market) will take place at 10 a.m., followed by sheep showmanship. Cloverbud interviews will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the top show arena. Healthy Kids Day activities sponsored by Adena will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the art hall. A beef feeder calf show will take place at 5 p.m. at the multi-purpose building, followed by a market steer show at 7 p.m. The day will conclude with the OSTPA truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.
On Friday, Aug. 2, team registration for the livestock judging contest will take place at 8:30 a.m., followed by the livestock judging contest at 9 a.m. at the multi-purpose building. The presentation of outstanding market exhibitors will be held at 10 a.m. at the multi-purpose building. The all-animal showmanship contest will take place at 10 a.m. at the multi-purpose building. 4-H youth bake -off entries open at 11 a.m. and conclude at 11:30 a.m. at the art hall. The bake-off awards and auction will be held at 4 p.m. at the multi-purpose building. A large animal livestock sale will take place at 5 p.m. at the multi-purpose building (2019 sale order: hogs, steers, goats, lambs). At 7 p.m., the Smash-It Demolition Derby will be held at the grandstand.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, the rabbit/poultry show will be held at 10 a.m. at the show arena. At 7 p.m., Smash-It Demolition Derby will return to the grandstand.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, fair exhibits and commercial booths may be removed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Daily admission is $7. Rides are free with a single-day admission ticket. Active military members with ID will be admitted free, as well as children under two years of age. Season tickets are available for $25. For more information, contact the fair board office at (740) 289-9194.
