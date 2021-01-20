Exactly 56 years ago today, a Pike County couple attended a presidential inauguration.
The late Wray and Mary Mavis Cole Bevens had the privilege of attending the inauguration of Lyndon B. Johnson on Jan. 20, 1965.
On Friday afternoon, the Pike Heritage Museum received a timely donation from the Bevens family, including the dress that Mary Bevens wore for the Inaugural Ball, along with two campaign pennants, a newspaper article and a color photograph from the event.
After Mary passed away in Sept. 2013, her daughter-in-law Rita Bevens had received the dress. It was later decided that the dress would be donated to the Pike Heritage Museum.
The donation is officially being given by the Bevens grandsons of Mary Cole Bevens, including Bret, Braydon, David “Skymr”, Joe and Will.
Her grandson Bret said that he knew that she had been to the 1965 inauguration, but he never heard her talk about it. When she shared stories with her grandson, they were generally about her childhood in Johnson County, Kentucky. In her adult life, Mary was a teacher for 33 years, most of which she taught third grade in the Waverly Schools.
“She would be happy that the dress is being displayed in Pike County, so it can be enjoyed by future generations,” said Bret Bevens.
Mr. and Mrs. Wray Bevens actually attended Johnson’s second presidential inauguration.
According to the Library of Congress’s digital reference website, Johnson’s first oath of office came on Nov. 22, 1963 when Johnson assumed the Presidency upon the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. Notable facts from that inauguration listed included the first time a woman administered the oath of office (U.S. District Judge Sarah T. Hughes swore in Johnson on Air Force One); and it was the first and only time a president took the oath of office on an airplane.
Heightened security was in place for the Johnson’s second inauguration following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. For the first time, the president rode in a bullet-proofed limousine.
The original newspaper article read the following:
STATE REP. AND MRS. WRAY BEVENS ATTEND INAUGURATION
State Rep. and Mrs. Wray Bevens of Waverly are pictured above as they appeared Jan. 20 when they attended President Lyndon Johnson’s Inaugural Ball at the National Guard Armory in Washington D.C. Mrs. Bevens is wearing a glittering black sequin, sheath dress with the new slit hemline.
Rep. and Mrs. Bevens flew to Washington from Columbus on Sunday, Jan. 17. They attended the President’s Club dinner on Monday at the plush Shoreham Hotel where they met and shook hands with President and Mrs. Johnson.
After the dinner they attended the Inaugural Gala at the National Guard Armory, having travelled there by chartered bus with a police escort across the city.
The armory was bedecked in brilliant Red, White and Blue for the million dollar performance of a host of Hollywood, Broadway and TV stars attending the gala.
On Tuesday night, the Waverly couple attended a reception given by Ohio Sen. Stephen Young at the Sheraton Park Hotel.
On Wednesday Rep. and Mrs. Bevens witnessed the inauguration of President Johnson from the lawn in front of the Nation’s Capitol and were later seated across Pennsylvania Ave. from the president’s reviewing stand to watch the Inaugural Parade.
The same evening they were among the guests at the President’s Inaugural Ball, one of four, at the National Guard Armory.
Mike Patterson, President, Pike Heritage Foundation, is looking forward to the time when the museum can re-open to the public once the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.
“Mary’s dress is stunning, elegant and timeless, and would still look amazing at this year’s inauguration,” said Patterson. “We are so thankful to everyone in her family, for allowing us to share this with our friends in the community.”
