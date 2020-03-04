The historic Atomic Speedway and the award-winning SamJam Bluegrass Festival are joining forces to provide a bluegrass music show in the afternoon of April 11 before race activities at the Atomic 100.
"We have some great things happening at Atomic Speedway, and we are excited about this partnership with SamJam," Atomic Speedway owner Brad McCown said. "Our goal is to provide a day-long entertainment experience with quality music and quality racing. We believe our fans will find this event an excellent complement to the Atomic 100."
The concert features four acts, including the Lonesome River Band and Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, both decorated staples of bluegrass music that have been recognized multiple times by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Music begins at noon with Caney Creek followed by the Tommy Buller Band, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out and the Lonsome River Band.
"These are all energetic and entertaining acts, and we look forward to this new partnership with Atomic Speedway that we think will bring a new dimension to race day," said Sam Karr, who co-organizes the festival with Rick Greene. "We always want to deliver quality shows, and these bands will not disappoint."
SamJam's Budweiser King of Beers Garden will also be part of the show with proceeds benefiting the Pike County Maker's Guild. Primitive camping is free as space allows, and electric and water hookups are available through Trackside Camping at 740-701-2908.
The track entrance will open at 11 a.m. with music beginning at noon at the stage area of the track's parking lot. Visitors will pay upon entrance to the track property, and the track will later open its main entrance for racing at 3:30 p.m. An all-day ticket is $35, and race-only tickets will be sold for $25 after 3:30 p.m.
"These bands on their own would warrant a ticket price equal to the price of the all-day ticket, so this is an exceptional value for the entertainment dollar," Karr said.
Chad Walters, who recently became involved with Atomic Speedway as an investor and consultant, said partnering with SamJam is part of the track's overall growth.
"There is plenty of evidence that shows music and auto racing go together," Walters said. "SamJam is helping us expand our offerings to our fans, and we are glad to play a role in supporting SamJam, which is doing great things economically for southern Ohio. This is part of some exciting things that are on the horizon for us."
Greene said bringing an auto racing leader and a music leader together was a logical connection.
"This partnership makes sense because we can capitalize on each other's fan bases. We have already worked in this market with our partnership with Billy Gullion Motorsports, and we think this is a smart business approach," Greene said. "There is already a lot of synergy between auto racing fans and bluegrass music fans. We also hope to introduce some additional bluegrass fans to auto racing and some additional auto racing fans to bluegrass."
For more information, visit www.atomicspeedway.net and www.samjambluegrass.com.
