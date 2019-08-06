Champion Angus: Ryane Bond

Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter

Champion Braunvieh: Marjorie Savely

Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter

Champion Hereford: Wyatt McClay

Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter

Champion MaineTainer: Marjorie Savely

Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter

Champion Simmental: Ryane Bond

Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter

Champion Crossbred: Callie Anderson

Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter

Champion Beef Breeding: Ryane Bond (Angus)

Trophy sponsored by Beaver Valley Cattle Company — Chris & Kim Brust

Banner sponsored by Windy Ridge Farm — Jeff and Wendy Harper

Paul Dixon Memorial Rotating Trophy

Reserve Beef Breeding: Ryane Bond (Simmental)

Trophy sponsored by Darlene Lykins and Heide Isaac

Banner sponsored by Deep Woods Farm — Brock A. Wooldridge

