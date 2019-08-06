Champion Angus: Ryane Bond
Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter
Champion Braunvieh: Marjorie Savely
Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter
Champion Hereford: Wyatt McClay
Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter
Champion MaineTainer: Marjorie Savely
Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter
Champion Simmental: Ryane Bond
Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter
Champion Crossbred: Callie Anderson
Trophy sponsored by Fout Show Steers: Welsey, Erin, Clay and Carter
Champion Beef Breeding: Ryane Bond (Angus)
Trophy sponsored by Beaver Valley Cattle Company — Chris & Kim Brust
Banner sponsored by Windy Ridge Farm — Jeff and Wendy Harper
Paul Dixon Memorial Rotating Trophy
Reserve Beef Breeding: Ryane Bond (Simmental)
Trophy sponsored by Darlene Lykins and Heide Isaac
Banner sponsored by Deep Woods Farm — Brock A. Wooldridge
