On Thursday, the Pike County Sheriff's Office conducted a second round of marijuana eradication in the county, according to Sheriff James E. Nelson.
According to Nelson, the eradication resulted in 801 plants being confiscated.
Nelson thanked all the agencies involved in the operation.
A round of marijuana eradication was also conducted on Aug. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.