For those who enjoy bluegrass music as well as food and crafts, a new event to be held in 2020 should interest you.
The award-winning SamJam Bluegrass Festival and the Village of Piketon will be hosting a two-day street festival entitled “Wings and Strings” on May 15 and 16.
According to organizers, the event, which will be held near the Piketon boat ramp, will feature food vendors specializing in chicken wings and other items, along with craft and novelty vendors. Beer will also be sold at the event, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Pike County Maker’s Guild.
According to the event planners, SamJam organizers Sam Karr and Rick Greene have been working with Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer and Piketon Councilwoman Jennifer Chandler for about a month and believe this will be another popular addition to the local music scene.
“We are still working out some details, but we will be providing more information soon, including the lineup. At this point we are still seeking event sponsors and getting information out to food and craft vendors,” said Greene, who manages the festival’s business affairs. “We want to thank the mayor and the village council for being proactive and we believe this event can grow rapidly. I think it will be another example of how tourism can have a positive impact on the local economy.”
Spencer said partnering with the festival comes as a result of the success of the SamJam Bluegrass Festival.
“We are committed to doing things that have a positive impact on our community and we believe partnering with SamJam has benefits because these guys have a track record,” Spencer said. “They indicated to us that if they are going to do something they are going to do it professionally and work hard at it. That is how we do things, too, so we are looking forward to providing our citizens and the area a great event.”
Chandler said Wings & Strings is another way the village is trying to increase its visibility in southern Ohio.
“This event will do something very important. Just like the bluegrass festival, this event will make Piketon a destination,” Chandler said. “With a lot of development happening in the village, exciting things happening with our schools, and now entertainment options, we are really satisfied with the direction the Village of Piketon is taking.”
Karr, who handles SamJam’s lineup and production, said the street festival has great potential.
“We are primarily a bluegrass festival, but I see this street festival having a variety of music so that it can have something for everyone,” Karr said. “We were joking with Jennifer that with the festival, our New Year’s Jammin’ Eve event at the Comfort Inn and now a street festival, that Piketon is becoming the bluegrass music capital of Ohio.”
For more information on the event, contact Karr at (812) 699-0962 or Greene at (740) 547-9059. More information will also be available soon at www.samjambluegrass.com .
