Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans has issued Level 2 Snow Emergency for Pike County as of 6:29 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15. At that time, roadways were hazardous and snow and ice covered.

On Tuesday evening, Feb. 16 at 4:28 p.m. it was downgraded to Level 1. The roads are snow and ice covered. Roadways are hazardous. Drive with caution.

ODOT, as well as the Pike County Engineer's Office, Township and Village road crews, are working to clear the roadways.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments