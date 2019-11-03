The Piketon Police Department now has a new police chief.
Brock Clemmons, 39, of Piketon, was sworn in as Piketon’s Chief of Police by Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Government Building in Piketon.
Clemmons replaces Mike Blair as Piketon’s police chief.
Clemmons said he graduated from the Police Academy at Ohio University, was affiliated with the Piketon Police Department from 2001 until 2016, worked at the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for nearly four years, was a member of Piketon Village Council for 11 years and worked in banking for 10 years.
According to Clemmons, his investigative skills are the strongest qualities he will be bringing to the Piketon Police Department.
“I spent a lot of time at the sheriff’s office heading up their felony investigations and worked the 23 Major Crimes Task Force working the drug problem, and I worked in an administrative capacity at the sheriff’s office,” Clemmons said. “I think that will definitely pour over and help me do a better job.”
Clemmons said one of the challenges he will face as chief of police is the drug problem in Piketon and the whole county.
“We’re going to hit that hard,” he said.
A number of priorities top Clemmons’ list in his new position: “Drugs will be one, bringing back community policing, getting more involved with our community and interacting with our citizens here in Piketon,” Clemmons said.
Clemmons is married and is the father of three children.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge,” said Clemmons. “I’m looking forward to making this my home.”
