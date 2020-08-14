Note: This article is the second in a series with Pike Lake Naturalist Matthew Minter. Minter is a 42-year veteran of the Ohio State Park System and Adjunct Professor for Shawnee State University.
Summer has arrived in Ohio, which has many locals thinking of places to safely vacation.
Some people are leaning toward a ‘staycation’ this summer due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns. For those looking for an outdoor option within Pike County that is not crowded with people, Pike Lake State Park has been and remains open for outdoor recreation. Pike Lake is a 587-acre state park in the wooded hills with a 13-acre lake, located in northwestern Pike County. It is located at 1847 Pike Lake Road, Bainbridge, Ohio.
Since naturalist programming is currently on hold for Ohio State Parks due to COVID-19, Pike Lake Naturalist Matt Minter has been using some of his summer hours to do trail maintenance at the park. Minter has been working on the trails by clearing overgrowth of vegetation and marking them with color-coded blazes. He also plans to start on invasive species mitigation.
The benefits of hiking, a form of exercise, are well-documented through books, literature, and websites. Hiking is beneficial for physical and mental health.
“Hiking has obvious health benefits. That was one of the things they were telling us to get out and do during COVID,” said Minter, who can tell that the park trails have been used in recent months. “Last year I had to build a detour around one of the slips, and by the wear on that section of trail, I can tell that it has been used it a lot. Nobody had been on Greenbrier because it was closed with the construction, and it wasn’t ready to be opened.”
Even when he hasn’t been on the trails, Minter said he had seen people cautiously exploring the park. He has also seen a lot of people fishing.
In a recent interview, Minter took some time to talk about the hiking trails within the park. In total, seven hiking trails are located within Pike Lake State Park (not counting bridle trails for horseback riders). Five of the seven belong to the park. The other two are the statewide Buckeye Trail that makes its way around Ohio and the North Country Trail, which is a national route that traverses through eight states.
According to Minter, the North Country Trail only goes through a few state parks with Pike Lake being one of them. The Buckeye Trail winds through multiple state parks, including nearby Scioto Trail, Shawnee and Tar Hollow. Minter said the signage is in place for both the Buckeye and the North Country trails within the park.
The five Pike Lake State Park trails of focus include Greenbrier (green blazes), C.C.C. (yellow blazes), Wildcat Hollow (lavender blazes), Mitchell Ridge (red blazes) and the Lake Rim (blue blazes).
Minter has created a new section of trail for Greenbrier. The trailhead has been moved to a location near the Pike Lake State Park Nature Center. The new section replaces the original trailhead, which had to be moved and re-routed due to some future upgrades to park infrastructure.
Greenbrier is designed as a self-guided path that is roughly a little longer than a half-mile and includes numbered waypoint markers for points of interest. According to Minter, the trail is fairly easy to walk, but it does have some short hills.
Minter hopes that an online map with information can be created that could be downloaded and saved to a phone so individuals could download the maps for Greenbrier Trail, as there is no cellular phone service available at the park.
“We do have GPS points on all of these trails now. GPS doesn’t rely on a cell signal, so that would work for folks who have a portable GPS system,”
said Minter.
On the opposite side of Egypt Hollow Road, the half-mile C.C.C. runs parallel to the road and follows the creek. Minter took time to explain the name of the trail, which is rated easy for hikers.
CCC stands for Civilian Conservation Corps. According to the Ohio History Connection, the CCC was created March 31, 1933, as a part of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal in an effort to help people in the United States to cope with the effects of the Great Depression. The CCC hired unemployed men between 18 and 25 years of age to work on various government projects. These projects focused upon road construction, flood control, reforestation, and soil erosion prevention. CCC workers also improved or constructed local, state, and national parks.
“I built the CCC trail in 1983 because I like to have guided night hikes. There weren’t any trails here that were suitable for night hikes because they were too steep. I created this trail because it follows the creek and is level,” said Minter.
“While I was working, I found two big mounds of earth. At first, I thought they might be Native American mounds. After further investigation, I found out they were garbage pits. There is some really old trash in it that could date back to the CCC camp that was here. So, I named it the CCC trail because I found their old dump. At that time, most of the CCC guys were 70 to 80 years old, and it also might be the only trail they could hike at their age.”
The trailhead for Wildcat Hollow is located on the CCC trail. Wildcat Hollow is 1.2 miles in length. It begins on Egypt Hollow Road (where the CCC trail begins). It goes into the woods up a hillside and ends in the campground area of the park. Minter explained that there is a very steep section of trail, so Wildcat Hollow is more challenging than the CCC and Greenbrier trails. It has recently been cleared and marked with new color-coded blazes (painted marks on tree trunks to show hikers that they are following the trail).
The Lake Rim trail is approximately 0.8 miles in length and loops around Pike Lake.
“That trail is linked together with a lot of structures like boardwalks and stairways (along the wooded side of the lake to help navigate that terrain),” explained Minter. “There have been a couple of landslides over there. One part of the trail is temporary because I don’t know if it is going to slip again.”
Mitchell Ridge Trail is located just off the Lake Rim trail near the spillway.
Mitchell Ridge is rated as the most challenging Pike Lake State Park Trail by Minter, as he explained that its 1.5-mile distance includes about 400 feet of gain in elevation. The trail used to be a loop, but when the lake’s spillway was redone, a change was made. It begins and ends in nearly the same place.
“There’s a place on Mitchell Ridge where I built some stone steps,” explained Minter. “You went down over the scarpface (surface of a steep slope that forms due to erosion) and across where the slump (where layers of rock and earth slid down a slope) was, and then back up. I added those stairs because the hillside had started to slip and quit. It sat that way for 30 years. Last year with all of the rains, it finally slipped.”
Minter hopes that his recent work on Pike Lake’s trails will make for a more enjoyable experience for hikers. The new sections of Greenbrier are in need of foot traffic.
“What makes a trail a trail? It is the fact that you walk on it and compact it. Since the trail is very compacted by foot traffic, seeds don’t germinate in compacted soil. The fact that you walk on it helps keep it open. That’s why they go to no-till farming because of soil compaction. Less trips over a field with a tractor pushing the soil down is better for the plants. It is the same idea,” said Minter.
“A trail needs people to walk on it to establish it and keep people there. Once you get a good established trail, you don’t have to do a whole lot to it. Part of designing a trail is making it so the trail doesn’t wash or erode away.”
