The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a public hearing to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in the Toledo City Council Chambers, located at 1 Government Center, in Toledo

Individuals who testify will be required to provide their full name and contact information. Those who testify at the public hearing will have their comments added to the case record. Customers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Comments should include the case numbers 21-0637-GA-AIR, 21-0638-GA-ALT, 21-0639-GA-UNC, 21-0640-GA-AAM.

