Vanguard Ministries has progressed significantly since opening on Easter Day on April 1, 2018, in the building that formerly housed Beril's Bar in Piketon.
"We have progressed (since April 1, 2018) in that we are able to do more for the community by coming alongside other organizations," said Vanguard Ministries pastor, Wayne Conley. "With J216 ministries, we help provide food once a week on Fridays to help approximately 60 to 80 Pike County families. We are also greatly involved with many of the area churches supporting the Pike Outreach which provides emergency services, such as food and shelter for those in need. Likewise, we have been blessed to work with great visionaries such as Piketon Mayor (Billy Spencer), the Village Council, the Piketon Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), WAI Construction Group, and the Piketon Project to focus on the revitalization of Piketon."
"The success of any church is measured by the fruit it bears," Conley said. "My hope is that when people come and join us in a service, they feel genuinely loved and appreciated, that they feel a part of something bigger than themselves, having a sense of purpose. We are a family, a family of God."
Vanguard Ministries offers a variety of services to the community, including periodic movie nights with pizza, popcorn and candy, breakfast once a month before the church service, donating school supplies to local schools and hosting the back-to-school bash. They also helped with the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Piketon, which included a skating rink and also craft vendors who were set up in Vanguard facilities. The church also works closely with Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence and Pike County Community Action and supports the Dogwood Festival, YMCA, Piketon Wing Ding, Pike County Gus Macker, Pike County 4-H and local schools.
"For the first time this year we are offering scholarships to graduating students of Pike County Schools intending to seek higher education," Conley said.
The Vanguard Ministries leadership includes Pastor Wayne and Jan Conley, Pastor John and Lori Howard, and Cristy Shanks, administrator.
"We have been welcomed in a very positive way by the community," Conley said. "A challenge that we are faced with now is that we are very near capacity for our services. So we are looking for creative ways to expand to include exploring alternatives for building a new worship center."
Regarding his vision for Vanguard Ministries in the next 10 years, Conley commented, "We are committed to sharing the love of God. Our mission statement is this, 'We love God and we love our community.' We seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which we have been carried into. We pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, we too will prosper. We want to inspire people to follow Jesus with all of their hearts."
Vanguard Ministries has been given a vision "to heal the land," according to Conley.
"That vision started many years ago to be a type of hub for various types of ministry that can meet the spiritual, mental and physical needs of people. To offer a ray of hope," Conley said. "People are the church. Together we strive to complement the Village of Piketon and surrounding areas by being a friend and ally."
Vanguard Ministries' services are held at 10 a.m. each Sunday and 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. A special service is held at The Pavilion at Piketon at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. The soup kitchen opens from 4 to 6 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of every month.
