News: Billy Wagner hearing

George “Billy” Wagner III was in Pike County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for a status conference. No exact dates for further court appearances were scheduled. A change of venue motion hearing is expected in the summer with an anticipated trial date of early 2024. 

 Albert Cesare/The Enquirer

The status hearing for the parties in the case of George "Billy" Wagner III took place in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas, Wednesday afternoon.

Visiting Judge, R. Alan Corbin, presided over the proceedings. Corbin explained he was appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court after the retirement of former Judge Randy Deering and a conflict of interest in the case with the current judge, Rob Junk.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments