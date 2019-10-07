The 1st annual #March United march/walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 306 E. 2nd Street in Waverly.
The event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Pike County Common Pleas Courthouse where Minister Raymond Lett will open the event and Pastor Josh Remy of the First Baptist Church will provide the benediction. A short march/walk to the event venue at the First Baptist Church will follow the benediction. Free food, games, raffles, activities, speakers and more will be offered for those of all ages at the church.
Guest speakers, all with an uplifting success story, include Minister Raymond Lett, Alan Walsh, Rhiannon Gill and Annabelle.
Games and activities will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Annabelle will speak at 3 p.m., Gill at 4 p.m., and Walsh at 5 p.m.
A community awards ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
“#March United is a local grass roots movement of individuals from nonprofit agencies and establishments throughout Pike County, Ohio, who have come together with one goal, Unity!” said #March United organizers.
Many families have been affected by societal afflictions (such as domestic violence, domestic abuse, bullying, those affected by drug and alcohol addictions i.e., family and loved ones of those who have been addicted, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, sexual violence and more), according to Rhiannon Gill, Sexual Violence Victim Advocate, Stewards of Children authorized facilitator, and Point Person for the Pike County Coalition to End Human Trafficking at the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence.
“It is the goal of #March United to provide information to the community about the services and agencies that are available to help and that no one is perfect and without problems in their lives,” Gill said. “It is necessary for the people of Pike County to know they are not alone.”
Local agencies will be available at the event with information about services and assistance available to the Pike County community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.