Rob Junk

Rob Junk was elected in the 2022 November Election as judge of the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Junk has served Pike County as the prosecutor for the last 26 years.

 File Photo

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Rob Junk took office as Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge. Junk ran unopposed in the November 2022 General Election and received 5,112 complimentary votes.

Junk will become the 14th judge in Pike County Common Pleas Court, taking over for Randy Deering who retired, due to age limits, after two terms on the bench.


