On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Rob Junk took office as Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge. Junk ran unopposed in the November 2022 General Election and received 5,112 complimentary votes.
Junk will become the 14th judge in Pike County Common Pleas Court, taking over for Randy Deering who retired, due to age limits, after two terms on the bench.
Junk served as Assistant Prosecutor in Pike County from 1992 through the end of 1995. In 1996, Junk served as the solicitor of the Village of Beaver, before defeating Paul Cox in the November 1996 election for the prosecutor’s seat. Junk has served Pike County as the prosecutor from 1997 through Wednesday and was a member of the prosecution team in the murder case of George Wagner IV.
“I want to congratulate Judge Deering on his retirement,” Junk said. “Judge Deering was a Pike County institution. It will be hard to fill his shoes. Having him (as a judge) was like having a law professor.”
“Like any judge, I will follow the law and rules put down by the Ohio Supreme Court and try to be fair to everyone who appears in front of me in court. I will do the best I can for all parties in front of me.”
Junk did mention a couple things he would like to try to start up, but did mention funding could be an issue.
“I’d like to start a drug court,” Junk said. The other thing Junk would like to get is a magistrate to handle the domestic cases
“We’re looking for ways to pay for that without using the county money,” Junk said.
On Thursday, the Pike County Commissioners appointed Michael A. Davis as the Interim Pike County Prosecutor to replace Junk in that office. Since Junk is a Democrat, the Pike County Democratic Party Central and Executive Committee has 45 days to elect a candidate to finish Junk’s term. Davis is eligible for that post.
The last time Pike County had a new judge and a new prosecutor at the same time was 1981 when Gordon Bevens was elected judge and his brother Wm. Wray Bevens was the new prosecutor.
