“The state calls Edward 'Jake' Wagner.”
They were much anticipated words in the murder trial of Jake’s brother, George Wagner IV.
George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner, as well as their parents Billy and Angela Wagner, are charged with killing of eight people in April of 2016.
Jake pled guilty to the murders in 2021.
As a result of Jake Wagner’s decision to plead guilty, an agreement has been reached with prosecutors that he will testify against his other charged family members. In turn, Wagner will avoid receiving the death penalty in a state in which capital punishment is within the law.
A capacity crowd packed the Pike County Common Pleas courtroom of Judge Randy Deering Monday to hear the testimony of Jake Wagner.
Jake Wagner testified about signal jammer that was bought prior to the murder and was asked what the purpose of that signal in relation to the murders.
“It was to prevent a possible outgoing phone call to be made to 9-1-1,” Wagner said.
Other purchases Wagner testified about were the two pairs of tennis shoes bought by Angela Wagner at a Wal-Mart store. Jake said that he was in the car and told his mother to buy two pairs of “ugly tennis shoes.”
Other purchases discussed during were a home surveillance system, a bug detector and a tap and die set.
Jake also explained how he, George and Angela forged custody documents saying custody of Sophie would go to Jake if anything happened to Hanna Mae Rhoden (Sophie’s mother), and that Sophie would go to Angela if anything happened to Jake. Jake said that his mother forged Hanna Mae Rhoden’s name to that document.
Jake explained how he made a false bed cover for a pick up truck he bought from a relative.
“It makes the truck look fully loaded,” Jake Wagner said. “It had compartments for me and George to hide in while dad drove to Chris Sr.’s house.”
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa asked Jake if Geotge knew why he was modifying the truck.
“My brother participated,” Wagner replied.
When it came to the night of the murders, Jake was right in step with the prosecution’s opening statement. Jake did not involve George directly in any of the killings, but did put George at three of the four crime scenes and inside one of the residences while he was shooting the victims.
Jake confessed to killing Chris Rhoden Sr., Frankie Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Dana Rhoden, Hanna Mae Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr. He said his father Billy killed Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden.
Jake detailed his, his father’s and his brother's travels that night as they crisscrossed the roads of western Pike County and committed eight murders.
Jake Wagner’s testimony continued Tuesday.
