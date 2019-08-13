Dogwood Pass will be hosting a benefit for Kylie and Kalie Clark from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at Dogwood Pass, 722 Adams Road, Beaver.
"Come out and help us help these young ladies in their fight against cerebral palsy," the benefit flyer states.
Kylie and Kaylie live with their grandmother, Michelle Howard, who takes care of the two sisters.
"They both have had their share of hospital stays and just want to someday have a cure for their disease. Very loveable little girls who have a sisterly bond like no other," Howard said. "We are very grateful (Dogwood Pass) is doing this for them. It shows them there are so many others who care and support them in their fight."
Kylie and Kalie attend school at Waverly Junior High.
Chinese auctions, raffles, Wild West shows, Ol' Time Medicine shows, and gem mining will take place throughout the day. Old West Photography and the Roy Rogers Museum will be open, several period-style vendors will feature their wares, and food and baked goods will be available at the event.
"The town will be alive and bustlin' for this event. You don't want to miss it," said Kim Roush who operates Old West Photography and, along with Cindy Parrish, helps organize the donations every year "so the (Dogwood Pass) owners can focus more on the event.'
All proceeds from the event will benefit Kylie and Kalie's family.
A Ruger 10/22 22 LR by Jeremiah's Outpost will be raffled off at the benefit.
For large ticket raffle items, purchasers do not need to be present to win but must pick up their items at Dogwood Pass within three days.
"Some items are too large to ship," Roush said.
Purchasers of Chinese auction items must be present to win.
Anyone who wants to donate items for the Chinese auction can contact Cindy Parrish at (740) 941-8066 or Kim Roush at (740)708-1812 to pick up items. Donors can also contact Mike Montgomery, owner of Dogwood Pass, at (740) 835-1130.
Dogwood will advertise business donors "on the event page and also on the day of the event," according to Roush.
"All donations are appreciated very much!" Roush said. "The Chinese auction is always a huge success every year due to the generosity of our communities."
Admission to the benefit is $12 per person, age six and under are admitted free of charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.