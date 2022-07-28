(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more Ohioans are now eligible for electric and natural gas assistance from the Ohio Department of Development and Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).

This afternoon, Governor DeWine signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with PUCO to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio's Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). The threshold will change from the current 150 percent of the federal poverty level to 175 percent. The Ohio Department of Development has jurisdiction over PIPP for electric service, and PUCO has jurisdiction over PIPP rules for natural gas service.

