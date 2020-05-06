A walk-up window has been installed for the Pike County Title Department.
According to Pike County Clerk of Courts Justin Brewster, this was done in order to protect the public, department employees, dealers, and banks.
Brewster recently posted on his Facebook page about the new window and stated that only the person getting the title processed needs to be in line for the walk-up window.
“We need to practice social distancing while in line,” Brewster posted. “At this time we are not processing passports.”
Brewster thanked Perry Glass of Waverly “for doing an outstanding job and getting our window installed very quickly.”
He stated that those who have questions should call his office at 740-941-4901.
“Thank you and stay safe,” he said.
As of May 4, the Title department is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
