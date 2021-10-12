BEAVER- The Pike County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Beaver residence last week on grounds of felony theft and receiving stolen property.

According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, the search took place just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct 8 at the residence of Gary Siders Jr. at 2495 Bobo Road in Beaver.

There were numerous items recovered that had been reported stolen from a local construction site. Warrants will be requested for the arrest of Siders Jr. for Felony Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gary Siders Jr. is urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

