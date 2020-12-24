It is a milestone that few are blessed enough to reach.
Ezra and Cleo (Gregory) Teeters of Waverly will be celebrating a very special Christmas Eve in 2020, which will also mark their 75th wedding anniversary.
While an internet search didn’t reveal many specific statistics regarding couples reaching the their 75th, also called a diamond or second diamond anniversary (the first diamond anniversary is the 60th), the search did show that there are very few to reach this occasion.
Ezra and Cleo, both 94, were married in 1945. They met around the ages of 5 to 6 years old in the area of Salyers Road and Ladd Ridge, Camp Creek Township. They rode together in her dad’s 1929 Chevrolet to go to school, where Ezra said he “really became interested” in Cleo. It was nearly 10 years before they could date at the ages of 16, since Cleo was not allowed to date before that time.
With World War II taking place during these years, Ezra volunteered to join the service because his older brother, Enoch, was also going. Ezra was in 8th Infantry of the U.S. Army. Ezra and Cleo continued dating during his time in World War II. Ezra was in Germany toward the end of 1944 and early 1945, and also was a Prisoner of War (P.O.W.) during his time of service.
While Ezra was home in Pike County for Christmas 1945, the couple decided not to delay any longer. Since Ezra had to go back to Texas (Camp/Fort Hood) to be stationed and finish his service time, he wanted to get married, and wanted Cleo to go with him. So they eloped by driving to Greenup, Kentucky, and were married on Christmas Eve — December 24, 1945 — in the Methodist Church parsonage.
After returning to the state of Ohio following Ezra’s service, they lived in the Wilmington area (Clinton County) for 50 years during their working careers. Both of them worked for Model Dry Cleaners for 26 to 27 years.
Cleo sang in gospel group for about 25 years while working full time job as a secretary at Model Dry Cleaners. The group was called Eden Gospel 5, based in Sabina, Ohio.
After their time at Model Dry Cleaners, Ezra worked for Cincinnati Milacron for another 18-plus years before retiring.
When they returned to Pike County, they came back to Cotties Corner Church, where Ezra grew up and Cleo stills sings on a regular basis.
During their married life, they have visited 49 of the 50 states in the union, including a two-month trip to Alaska, which was a highlight to them.
Cleo and Ezra have one son, Mark, and two grandsons, Jonathan and Luke.
When asked about what they felt were the keys to a long and successful marriage, Ezra said, “Stick to: ‘Yes, dear.’ and ‘I will.’ When you get married, it is for life.”
Cleo simply added, “Serve God.”
Both Cleo and Ezra agree that, “Serving God is the key. Give and take, and trust the Lord.”
