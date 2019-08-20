A flag ceremony "with raising of the flags while thanking all veterans from every branch that served our country" was held at Bristol Village's Glenn Center on Saturday, August 10.
American Legion Post 142 donated flags to replace the existing flags at Glenn Center.
Speakers at the event included Cecil Entler (veteran and Bristol Village resident), Amy Clemmons (executive director of Bristol Village Homes) and Marty Miller (veteran and resident of Bristol Village).
Entler and Bristol Village resident, Jerry Flegal, organized the ceremony.
Following Miller's reading of a hymn by hymnist, Ruth Duck, Miller gave a brief speech, led prayer and, after the crowd sang the National Anthem, delivered the benediction.
"The flags we dedicate today are symbols of our nation's foundational values and signs of causes greater than any one person can achieve," Miller said at the conclusion of her speech. "It is a gift to be able to experience service and join in common labor so we can work to maintain abundant life and work toward unity with neighbors and nations."
According to Clemmons, "it was time for the flags to be replaced."
Flegal said Entler approached American Legion Post 142 about replacing the flags. In response, Post 142 donated flags for the Glenn Center site, as well as the Bristol Village Health Care site.
"I've been caring for the flags at Bristol Village for the last three years, and as these (flags) wore out, I realized they were not the correct size," Flegal said.
American Legion Post 142 "volunteered to provide us with a six by 10 flag, the POW, all the service flags plus two five by eight flags for the nursing home and memory unit and POW flags for those also," said Flegal. "So they have provided us probably with pretty close to $700 worth of flags. The only thing they requested was that we do a nice ceremony to honor our nation's colors and we were more than happy to do so."
"The village actually has, I believe, 73 veterans that we were able to account for in the village, in the nursing home, in assisted living, the court and everywhere on the campus," Flegal added. "So we are very proud to be able to do this."
