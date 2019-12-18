Pike County is one of several Ohio counties included in Ohio’s Rural Industrial Park Loan (RIPL) Program.

The RIPL Program has been reinstated and allotted $25 million dollars in funding by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and members of the Ohio General Assembly.

The program is designed to “help promote economic development in eligible rural areas by providing low-interest direct loans to assist applicants in financing the development and improvement of industrial parks and related off-site public infrastructure improvements.”

Applications for RIPL began being accepted on Dec. 16, 2019. Loan-eligible counties must have a population below 125,000, and include the following OVRDC rural counties: Adams, Brown, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

This Friday, Dec. 19, a free webinar will be available regarding Ohio’s RIPL funding from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. To register for the webinar, visit https://oeda.wildapricot.org/event-3651804

