Pike County is one of several Ohio counties included in Ohio’s Rural Industrial Park Loan (RIPL) Program.
The RIPL Program has been reinstated and allotted $25 million dollars in funding by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and members of the Ohio General Assembly.
The program is designed to “help promote economic development in eligible rural areas by providing low-interest direct loans to assist applicants in financing the development and improvement of industrial parks and related off-site public infrastructure improvements.”
Applications for RIPL began being accepted on Dec. 16, 2019. Loan-eligible counties must have a population below 125,000, and include the following OVRDC rural counties: Adams, Brown, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
This Friday, Dec. 19, a free webinar will be available regarding Ohio’s RIPL funding from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. To register for the webinar, visit https://oeda.wildapricot.org/event-3651804
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.