Editor’s Note: All quotes and statements in this article attributed to Wagner are from Edward “Jake” Wagner during his testimony of his brother’s murder trial.
After 13 hours of direct examination of Jake Wagner by special prosecutor Angela Canepa, the defense team got their chance to cross examine on Wednesday afternoon.
George Wagner IV, Jake Wagner, along with their parents, Billy and Angela Wagner, are charged with the killings of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.
Jake and Angela pled guilty in 2021 and agreed to testify against other family members who continued to trial.
On Monday, Canepa led Jake Wagner through purchase of items leading up to the murder. Among those items were a bug detector, a home surveillance kit, a tap and die set, masks and two pairs of athletic shoes.
Wagner testified about how he modified a pickup truck that he bought off his uncle. He first rigged the tail lights to be disabled, even if the headlights were operational, but his father called that measure “stupid and unnecessary.” The other modification Wagner made was to build a plywood platform placed in the bed that created space between the bed of the truck and the plywood.
“It had compartments for George and I to hide under while my dad drove to Chris Sr.’s,” Wagner said.
When asked if George helped him make the platform, “My brother participated.” was Wagner’s response.
Next, Canepa walked Wagner through the day of the murder. Earlier in the day, Jake watched a clip of one of his favorite movies Boondock Saints 2. Canepa asked him whether he watched that clip.
“I’m not sure completely,” Wagner said. “I guess it was to psyche myself with gumption for what I was about to do.”
The next topic was the actual murders themselves. Wagner said that he shot Chris Rhoden Sr., Frankie Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Dana Rhoden, Hanna Mae Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr.. He said his father had killed Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden, which was the scenario the prosecution laid out in their opening statement.
While Jake placed George at the three of the murder scenes, he did not say George ever fired a gun. Even though the original plan had George shooting Chris Sr., he never fired.
On Tuesday, Canepa’s questions focused on what happened when the Wagners returned home after the murders.
“We parked the truck in the barn, removed our clothes, removed our floor mats and put all it in a burn barrel,” Wagner said. ”I took the firearms I used a grinder to cut the guns into small pieces. Then I used a cutting torch to melt down the guns until I did have enough oxygen to operate the torch, so I put them in a duffel bag.”
Wagner then testified that he buried the duffel bag under a post in the barn.
Wagner testified he burned the contents of the burn barrel adding fuel until there was nothing left but ashes. He then said he disposed of the ashes in a dumpster on his family’s property.
Later Billy recommended to dig the duffel bag up, put the weapons in concrete filled buckets and put them in the lake George’s mother’s property at the Flying W Farm. Billy’s father was given a geese home, which is a place for geese to mate, as a Father’s Day gift. It was placed on the lake at the Flying W Farm and the anchors for that structure were the concrete filled buckets with the weapons in them.
In her last question on Wednesday, Canepa asked Wagner, ”Did all four of you know the intent was to kill those people?”
Wagner answered, “Yes.”
“Did all four if your participate in covering up the crimes?” Canepa asked.
“Yes, to an extent,” Wagner answered.
Canepa also walked Wagner through his plea which states in exchange for his “truthful and accurate” testimony, he receives eight life sentences with no possibility of parole plus 160 years in prison, 78 of which are mandatory, but will not face the death penalty.
On cross examination, defense attorney John Parker recounted the murders with Wagner and then asked, “And you are not facing the death penalty. You don’t call that the greatest plea bargain in history?”
“George didn’t even fire a shot,” Parker asked.
Wagner answered, “No.”
“None of us wanted to do it,” Wagner said. “But we had to. I kind of had to talk George and Mom into it. George didn’t like the idea whatsoever. He didn’t want any part of it.”
Wagner even said that George “didn’t want to go in the first place.”
Parker presented a scenario where, after the murders, Billy could kill Jake. Then Parker asked if George was worried about that possibility.
“George wanted to protect you from your father?” Parker asked.
“Yes,” Jake answered.
“George didn’t intend to kill anyone?” Parker asked. “I can’t speak for him, but that is what I understand.”
The whole reason for the killing was the custody of Sophie, the daughter of Jake Wagner and Hanna Mae Rhoden. When Jake confronted Hanna about Sophie allegedly being molested by a boyfriend of Hanna’s, Jake said her response was what made him decide to kill her.
“I had no other option,” Wagner said.
“You couldn’t have filed for custody,” Parker asked.
“I could have,” Wagner answered.
“Chris Sr. was like a second father. You couldn’t have gone to Chris Sr.?” Parker asked.
“I could have,” Wagner said.
The testimony ended with a statement from Jake, “I don’t have a memory of the gruesome parts and the wounds, and I don’t want to.”
Court was held in recess Thursday. Testimony continued Friday morning at 9 a.m.
