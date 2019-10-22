Bristol Village Homes and National Church Residences will host a Bristol Village Railroad Museum ribbon-cutting ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Oct. 25 at 339 Robin Road in Waverly.

The Bristol Village Railroad Museum was started in 2002 by Jay Early, George Hartwell, Ivan Sumey, Maurice Bailey, Bud Hobday, Bill Johnson, Bob Hull, Blaine Beekman and Jerry Flegel, and is an extension of the Bristol Village Scioto Valley Railroad Club.

A presentation of the museum, tour of the museum, hands-on activities and refreshments will take place at the Railroad Museum ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Visitors at the event can expect to see early model trains and railroad history memorabilia. ‘

“There’s a rich history in Pike County of Norfolk and Western and Pennsylvania Railroad so we wanted to honor that History,’ said Cynthia Lamerson, marketing coordinator for Bristol Village Homes.

The event is free and open to the public.

Email at sherrystanley@newswatchman.com.

