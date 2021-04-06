Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on Monday, March 29 at 2:32 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol encountered a vehicle on U.S. 23 southbound in Ross County and attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a speed violation. The driver failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued with OSP. The pursuit was terminated as the vehicle approached Waverly.
Pike County Sheriff’s deputies then located the vehicle near Ohio 32 and 104 and began pursuing the vehicle. The pursuit concluded at a dead-end road at the 400 block of Spunk Run Road, where the vehicle allegedly charged a sheriff’s deputy, leading to an officer involved shooting. Of the four individuals in the car, only one was wounded and transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. The remaining suspects were taken into custody. The officers involved were not injured.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 19-year-old Trey Reed of Portsmouth for Felony Fleeing and Eluding. Reed was also found to have felony warrants from Scioto County for Failure to Appear. The Sheriff’s Office is currently consulting with the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office on additional charges to be presented later to the next term of Pike County Grand Jury.
Reed is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Pike County Court on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. His bond is set at $13,000 cash or 10 percent bond with random drug testing. He is required to sign up for counseling.
