On a mildly hot day in August, Pike County resident Richard Allen sat in a wheeled seat on the deck of his home on Pleasant Hill Road and discussed his involvement in the war.
Although the weather was hot, it was comfortably warm on the roof-shaded deck and Allen appeared cozy enough sitting in a wheelchair, a beverage handily positioned on a nearby stand to moisten his mouth and throat as needed. Willingly he spoke about locations he had been sent to while serving his country during World War II, inserting a few details about his civilian life as the conversation meandered leisurely along.
Allen takes his time sharing his experiences. He has spent a lot of years constructing the autobiography of his life, a continuing chapter largely detailing his role as a family man, as well as a sweat-of-the-brow blue collar laborer in his younger years. On May 15, at his home near Waverly, Allen celebrated his 100th birthday with eighty or more acquaintances, most of them related to him in some way.
A friendly gentleman with soft, pale eyes, Allen recognizes people and objects remarkably well even without the use of glasses (although he owns a pair he never uses) and despite the macular degeneration that is gradually diminishing his vision. In his world, past and present, Allen’s eyes and body language suggest contentment.
Born to John and Ellen Allen at Beauty Ridge, Kentucky, “about 10 miles out in the country from Portsmouth ... in Greenup County,” Richard was the oldest of the couple’s 13 surviving children.
According to Allen, his parents supported the family by doing “whatever they could to get by.”
Allen was 21 years old when he was drafted into the military.
“I lived in Kentucky when I got drafted,” said Allen. “I was up near Washington Court House shucking corn ... they got ahold of my dad and he came up there and got me.”
Like most young men coming of age in Appalachia during the World War II era, Allen viewed the call to duty for his country as an adventure.
“I didn’t care about getting drafted,” he said. “I was just a young fellow then. Why would I care? I was getting away from home.”
Allen entered active service in 1941 and received military training in Ft. Knox (Kentucky), Macon (Georgia), Florida and Louisiana. Assigned to the 3023rd Ordnance Maintenance Company, Allen served in North Africa, Sicily, Italy and France.
According to Allen, his war duties varied and included driving tanks for the 757 Tank Battalion.
“(General Patton) had those tanks,” he said. “I drove those tanks for a little while. They were always transferring me out of one outfit into another.
According to Allen, he eventually “wound up an automobile mechanic.”
Allen’s World War II involvement ended in 1945.
“We got to come home on the point system,” he said. “I finally got enough points to come home. I don’t remember how many points I had. They just told me one day, ‘You’re going home.’ I was in France then.”
Allen’s enthusiasm for joining the war effort as a way to get away from home had dwindled by war’s end.
“I liked France long enough to get out of there,” he said. “I didn’t care anything about France. I didn’t care about anything over there. What I wanted to do was come home (and) get out of there.”
He was discharged at the Indiantown Gap Military Reservation (Separation Center) in Pennsylvania.
Allen married Adel Lucas about a month after he returned stateside. Finding work to support himself and his new bride was difficult.
“I had a hard time trying to find a job,” said Allen. “I came to Portsmouth, stayed there a week or two and (then) went to Texas. I went down to Texas and got married. It was hard times ... I”ll tell you, we didn’t get much money.”
Hauling scrap iron was Allen’s first job in Texas.
“I was hauling scrap iron out of a scrap yard, loading up a train yard of scrap iron,” he said. “I worked for an old man for 50 cents an hour.”
Through the years, Allen found employment as a carpenter and roofer, and he installed windows and siding as well. He also built “flat-top prefab houses” in Waverly for A-plant workers in the early 1950s.
Richard and Adel were the parents of three children: Barbara, Carl and Kathy, and a stepdaughter, Edna. All but Kathy are deceased. Carl, a Marine, was exposed to Agent Orange and died shortly after returning home, according to Richard.
“I raised my family in Texas,” he said. “I lived down there 41 years. I came to Pike County in 2001.”
On Nov. 1, 2017, Richard came to live with Teresa Murray (his grandniece) and Tim Ballenger at their Pleasant Hill Road home. Richard’s niece, Beatrice Shields, and Teresa’s son, Kyle Painter, also live there.
While undergoing physical therapy at the Piketon Nursing Center, Allen and resident Pauline Williams were named 2019 Valentine’s Day King and Queen.
When Allen feels well enough, he works on wood projects in the family’s garage.
“He likes to make flower planters, eagles, and he has started a replica of the Alamo,” Murray said. “He still uses a scroll saw and a jigsaw and he also uses a wood lathe, band saw and drill press.”
On April 28, 2018, the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented Allen with a Quilt of Valor in recognition of his service to his country.
“Thousands of quilters all over the U.S. work daily to cover warriors from all conflicts, including WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan,” according to Allen’s recognition letter from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
“I learned about the Quilt of Valor from the motorcycle club I was in at the time,” said Ballenger. “It took me about a year to get them to finally acknowledge it. And once I got them to acknowledge it, the lady (representative of the Quilts of Valor Foundation) came down here and gave him the quilt.”
Allen has a pacemaker but no other diseases, according to Murray.
“He still has all his mind. He knows everything that goes on. All in all, he’s in pretty good health,” Murray said. “The last time he went to the heart doctor, he told him he had 17 years left on his pacemaker battery. Whenever he gets low, I tell him, “The doctor says you’ve got seventeen years left on your battery. You’re going to stay here another 17 years.”
