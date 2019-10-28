A Piketon man lost his life as a result of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 772 on Monday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason Rose, 45, of Piketon, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pike County Coroner Dr. David Kessler.
The Patrol reported that at 11:20 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol Jackson Dispatch Center received a call concerning a one-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 772 in Pike County near Camp Creek Road.
According to the Patrol, a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by Rose, was traveling northbound on State Route 772 when Rose drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The Patrol stated that Rose was not wearing his seatbelt.
The Patrol reminds motorists to wear their safety belts at all times.
The crash still remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.