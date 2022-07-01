PIKETON — A potential federal investment could jumpstart progress in the Scioto Valley Local Schools District’s attempt to build a new middle school.
Since May 2019, Zahn’s Corner Middle School has been shuddered following the discovery of radioactive material inside and near the school. As a result, students grades fourth through sixth have been split between SVLSD buildings.
Passage of a bill by the U.S. House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee earlier this week, now waiting approval from the House and Senate, includes $5.5 million in funding and several measures that Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, said he requested.
That $5.5 million includes $5 million for education and job-training opportunities in Pike County and surrounding areas with $500,000 in technical and regulatory assistance to local governments.
A spokesperson in Ryan’s office told the News Watchman on Thursday that local governments would have broad jurisdiction as to how spend the funding- just not on brick-and-mortar at this point.
The Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments would make those decisions- a partnership comprised of the Pike County Commissioners; the Pike County Health District; the Village of Piketon; the Scioto Valley Local School District; Seal Township; and Scioto Township.
Commissioner Jerry Miller serves on the COG and told the News Watchman on Friday that, while conversations are ongoing, he believes the council will leverage the funding on school-related expenditures- just not on the actual construction of the building.
The funding, Miller said, could be used on fixtures, engineering, and planning for the new school. Caution would need to be exercised still to avoid losing funds.
“The COG is going to everything possible to use these funds towards the expenses associated with what we need the most, which is a new middle school to replace Zahn’s Corner,” he said.
Village of Piketon Administrator Jennifer Chandler told The Columbus Dispatch earlier this week that the funding may also go towards training area residents for new companies that move into the former diffusion plant.
Also included in the legislation is a measure which requires the Department of Energy to submit a report to the Appropriations Committee regarding how to recycle over 20,000 tons of high-grade nickel from the decommissioned uranium enrichment plants at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
Miller said COG is aware of these nickel quantities, but due to current law, re-sell of the nickel is not possible.
Opening those doors for selling scrap nickel from the plant could be a “tremendous benefit” to the county, the commissioner said.
“It’s still in the air right now due to laws on the book right now,” Miller said.
The need for the funding was apparent due to the county’s high rates of cancer, Ryan said- the county averaging 193 new invasive cases and 69 deaths occurred each year between 2014 and 2018 according to the Ohio Department of Health 2021 Pike County Cancer Profile.
“While nothing we do in this legislation will heal the pain of those grieving families who lost a loved one, this bill takes several important steps toward addressing the wrongdoings of the past and reinvesting in this community after years of service to our nation,” he said in a released statement.
While funding is still needed, Miller understands the new middle school building would be constructed at the Piketon High School campus.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
