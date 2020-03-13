A single-vehicle crash on State Route 220 on Friday resulted in injuries.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the incident occurred at 10:08 a.m. when a 2004 Honda Odyssey, driven by Kayla Rapp, 27, of Waverly, was traveling westbound on State Route 220 in Pike County.
According to the Patrol, Rapp’s vehicle traveled off of the right side of the roadway before striking a ditch and multiple trees.
“Ms. Rapp and her juvenile passenger were transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by Air Evac,” the Patrol states. “Injuries to Ms. Rapp and her passenger are considered to be non -life threatening.”
Pike County EMS, Pee Pee Township Fire Department, and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene
This crash remains under investigation.
