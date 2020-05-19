A Pike County man was arrested on Friday and charged with misuse of 911 and persisting disorderly conduct.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Friday, May 15, the sheriff along with deputies from the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Special Response Team of the Chillicothe Police Department served a search warrant at the home of Timothy Dewitt, Rainbow Trail, in Pike County.
"Mr. Dewitt was taken into custody without incident and was lodged in the Butler County Jail," Nelson reported. "Mr. Dewitt is charged with 22 counts of misuse of 911 and persisting disorderly conduct. Mr. Dewitt repeatedly called the sheriff's office making threats against the sheriff as well as other officials. Mr. Dewitt will appear in Pike County Court on Monday, May 18, 2020, to answer the charges."
