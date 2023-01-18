George Washington "Billy" Wagner III appeared in Pike County Common Pleas Court for the first time since his eldest son George Washington Wagner IV, was convicted of 22 counts and sentenced to eight consecutive life terms plus 121 years in prison.
Billy faces the same 22 counts, but there will be many new and different faces in courtroom.
Judge Randy Deering informed the court that he would not necessarily be hearing Billy's trial due to a "mandatory age retirement." He also said his successor, Rob Junk, cannot hear the case because he will have a conflict because he has been prosecutor in the Wagner case since the beginning.
"The (Ohio) Supreme Court will decide who is serving in a visiting judge capacity and they will decide a successor in this case," Deering said.
Deering also mentioned that Andy Wilson, who was a special prosecutor in George Wagner IV's murder trial and will most likely be unable to assist Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and Junk in this case, due to Wilson being appointed to the office of Director of Public Safety.
"Because of personnel and the appointment of a judge and different people to assist Ms. Canepa I see no reason to set dates today." Deering said.
Defense attorney for Billy, Mark Collins, filed a motion for a change of venue that has yet to be ruled on.
"The blogs, live feeds, live TV coverage, all of that can have affect on potential jurors," Collins said. "We will review and supplement our motion for change of venue."
The Oho Supreme Court will select the judge to hear the case from pool of visiting judges. The Ohio Supreme Court also will select a new venue if (Billy) Wagner's motion for a change of venue is granted.
"With the bredth of media coverage ad the population (of Pike County) being so small it could be hard to get a fair jury," Collins said.
Collins was asked about the verdict of George Wagner IV's trail.
"We have no comment on that. Our trial will be different (than George IV's trial," Collins said.
The next court date for Billy Wagner is suspected to be in February or March at which time a trial date should be set.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.