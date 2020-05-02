Charles Reader, who is currently under provisional suspension as Pike County sheriff, will not be on the general election ballot in November for reelection to the sheriff’s office.
According to the Pike County Board of Elections (BOE), the board voted not to certify Reader’s petition to run for reelection “solely based on the fact that he did not have enough valid signatures to certify his petition to the ballot.”
According to the board of elections, the petition needed 89 valid signatures but only had 83 valid signatures. The board of elections stated that 11 of the signatures on the petition were not registered at the address provided on the petition; 22 were not registered voters in Pike County; one signer name was different from what is on file; and one printed signature did not match what is on file.
Reader released a statement to the News Watchman on Friday, and said that he originally had obtained 118 signatures for his petition and indicated that if not for the signatures that could not be counted, he would have had more than enough signatures to be on the November ballot.
“I want to thank the ladies at the Board of Elections for being so professional and kind in answering all of my questions when speaking with them the last few days,” Reader stated. “This is simply an oversight in the election laws versus being truthful when circulating a petition. I could not in good faith and lawfully accept an address different from where I knew the citizens lived even though there was a chance the address may have been different then what was on file with the BOE.”
“This should be considered a great lesson for the citizens and the candidates,” Reader continued. “For the citizens, if you move and want to help a candidate, please make sure you keep current with your change of address with the BOE. Secondly, if you’re asked to sign a petition and if you are a registered voter, please make sure that you are (a registered voter) prior to signing a petition being circulated. For the candidate circulating a petition, do your homework and double check to make sure your signatures and addresses are correct and that the signatures you obtained are, in fact, registered voters.”
Reader also expressed gratitude for those who support him.
“I would like to thank the citizens that support me and even the ones that signed my petition that were not registered to vote,” he said. “YOU GUYS ROCK ... I only wish that I would have gathered three times the signatures that I did and I would without question have been on the ballot. I wish the other candidates the best of luck and as always ... GOD BLESS PIKE COUNTY!!!!”
Current interim Sheriff James Nelson is running as the Democratic candidate for sheriff in November, and Tracy Evans, who is investigator for the Pike County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, is running as an independent candidate for sheriff. No one has filed for the Republican party.
In November 2019, Reader announced his intent to run for reelection as an independent candidate in the 2020 race. He is currently under provisional suspension from the office, facing 18 charges in a superceding indictment from February which replaced a 16-charge indictment from June 2019.
The 18 charges include a first-degree-felony charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; seven misdemeanor one charges of conflict of interest, two felony-five counts of theft in office, three felony-four counts of theft in office, one felony-four count of theft, one felony-three count of theft, two felony-three counts of tampering with evidence, and one felony-five count of securing writings by deception.
In December 2018, an investigation into alleged misconduct in the sheriff’s office was opened by the Ohio Auditor’s Office. At his arraignment on July 2, 2019, Reader pleaded not guilty to all charges on which he was indicted in June 2019. In July 2019, Reader agreed to a provisional suspension from office. He is scheduled for arraignment on May 11.
