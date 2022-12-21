Village of Piketon logo

PIKETON — The Village of Piketon, along with development partners Steve Moore and WAI Construction Group, proposed a plan to revitalize Piketon and improve the “quality of space” for the purpose of supporting the broader, regional goals to promote economic development and private investment, retain and attract employers and employees, create vibrant communities, increase access to high quality healthcare, and create a pipeline of talented workers for new and existing businesses.

The BIG acronym stands for Building Infrastructure and Growth. The project is a comprehensive approach to build significant infrastructure that serves multiple purposes: community development infrastructure, healthcare and workforce.


