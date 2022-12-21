PIKETON — The Village of Piketon, along with development partners Steve Moore and WAI Construction Group, proposed a plan to revitalize Piketon and improve the “quality of space” for the purpose of supporting the broader, regional goals to promote economic development and private investment, retain and attract employers and employees, create vibrant communities, increase access to high quality healthcare, and create a pipeline of talented workers for new and existing businesses.
The BIG acronym stands for Building Infrastructure and Growth. The project is a comprehensive approach to build significant infrastructure that serves multiple purposes: community development infrastructure, healthcare and workforce.
“Each segment is independent of anything else, but when you put them all together this is what you see,” Village Administrator Jennifer Chandler said. “The plan has always been to build the pieces as we could afford to build the pieces; then this opportunity comes along. I was adding all this up, I was pulling this all together, and $15 million pays for all of it.”
The BIG Picture Project influences economic and social well-being, instigates an increase in economic activity, and provides benefits that reach beyond the corporation limits of the Village of Piketon.
“When you make investments in infrastructure like this, it attracts private investments. Private investments, which is what you want, will create new jobs,” Chandler said. “Even though it may be anchored in a place, they will have a regional impact.”
Chandler used the example: if a company builds and creates 10 jobs, in Piketon, that could have an impact outside the village, because those 10 people could live in Ross County, Jackson County or Scioto County.
“This plan isn’t building new infrastructure in any other place than Piketon, but this investment elevates the community, makes it attractive and attracts people to Southern Ohio, and attracts private investment that leads to job creation,” Chandler said.
“In our education district, which is where we are tearing down the old high school, we have an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with a company and their commitment in their proposal for demolition was to redevelop the property,” Chandler said. “Since that time we have been talking to (higher education personnel about) higher education opportunities.”
Chandler said that the village has been talking to Ryan Smith, President of University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, and the options RGCC would have in building a facility in Piketon.
“We have a Letter of Intent from RGCC,” Chandler said. “That’s not a hard commitment. It’s a Letter of Intent.”
Chandler said the village had a private partnership, if the RGCC building goes forward, that will finance the construction of such a facility for $6.7 million.
Other projects in the educational district include a school-based health clinic for students, staff and residents of the rural Scioto Valley Local School District.
“All the kids in the Scioto Valley District are coming into this location,” Chandler said. “What better place to have health care.”
The building is the old Piketon football fieldhouse and 5,500 square feet.
Chandler said the clinic will have exam rooms, a well waiting and a sick waiting as well as a Food Rx area.
Other projects include providing access to outdoor recreation with 21,532 linear feet of bicycle/pedestrian multi-use paths, and a bicycle/pedestrian bridge over US Route 23 and Norfolk and Southern railroad.
“So if you’re at SamJam and you can’t get your car out, but maybe you need to go the grocery store, you get on this multi-use path and you can cross over and you’re safely on foot,” Chandler said.
Other outdoor recreational projects include the construction of a 1,200 linear feet of boardwalk and fishing pier along the Scioto River on Main Street and upgrading a public green space for an outdoor farmers market on Main Street.
Other parts of the project included renovating the old jail and old courthouse in Heritage Square into 4,900 square feet of space for an indoor farmers market with local art and history displays.
“The Village of Piketon owns it (the old jail) and would like to see those kinds of things there...a farmers market, vendor fairs, (and) things like that,” Chandler said. “The idea for the old courthouse is an indoor farmers market when the weather is bad and when you are in to the festival season, we transition the farmers market to Riverfront Park and the Dogwood Committee and the Queens’ Contest can be done inside that building.”
Other projects include: erecting two lighted arches across Main Street and another across Market Street and the painting of a mural on Main Street and installing four electric vehicle charging stations.
The total cost of all the projects is $22,282,905. Local funds would cover $195,492, an already awarded ODOT grant would cover $150,000, private partnerships would cover $6,750,000, and the Appalachian Community grant would cover $15,187,413.
All work will be completed and all funds must be expended by August 31, 2026.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.