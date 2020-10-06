The Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting the explosion of a camping trailer on Walker Ridge Road on Thursday, Oct. 1. 

According to Sheriff James E. Nelson, the call was received by Pike County Dispatch at 4:52 p.m.

"Sgt. Cottrell responded to the scene as well as Jackson Township and Beaver Fire Departments," according to Nelson. "Homer C. Kight, age 71, was taken from the scene by MedFlight. The incident remains under investigation."

