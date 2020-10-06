The Pike County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting the explosion of a camping trailer on Walker Ridge Road on Thursday, Oct. 1.
According to Sheriff James E. Nelson, the call was received by Pike County Dispatch at 4:52 p.m.
"Sgt. Cottrell responded to the scene as well as Jackson Township and Beaver Fire Departments," according to Nelson. "Homer C. Kight, age 71, was taken from the scene by MedFlight. The incident remains under investigation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.