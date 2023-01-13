(COLUMBUS, Ohio) —Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that $11.77 million in safety grants is available to Ohio schools through his office for the 2023-24 school year.

New this year, a limited number of ‘Innovation Grants’ of up to $20,000 will be awarded for technology that links schools with law enforcement agencies for improved safety, crime prevention and response.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments