Congressman Tim Ryan, left, Scioto Valley Local School District superintendent Wes Hairston, center, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) walk around the outside of Zahn’s Corner Middle School Thursday afternoon. Later Machin and Ryan sat down with local and school officials to hear about the hardships facing the school district.
PIKETON — Congressman Tim Ryan, along with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, visited Pike County, Thursday afternoon.
Ryan, Manchin, and Scioto Valley Local School District superintendent Wes Hairston looked around the outside of the Zahn’s Corner Middle School that was shut down in 2019 after potentially dangerous radioactive isotopes were found in the school.
Later, Manchin, Ryan and Hairston gathered, at Piketon High School, with county and local officials as well as members of the Scioto Valley Local Board of Education.
Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster spoke about the toxins detected in Zahn’s Corner Middle School, which are found in spent nuclear fuel.
“The D.O.E. (Department of Energy) has continuously stated that any levels detected in the school and elsewhere are well below any actionable level,” Brewster said. “Honestly, we don’t care how far below the actionable level those samples are. Based on D.O.E’.s own principles, any level above background increases risks health, no matter how small that is.”
Brewster mentioned shocking data that stated Pike County has the second highest cancer rate in the state.
“Many of those cases are contained within the footprint of the Scioto Valley Local School District,” Brewster said. “The rate of young people in our community being diagnosed with cancer one person from each class. That equals one out of every 90 students.”
“in 2019, the school (district) made a decision to shut down Zahn’s Corner Middle School,” Hairston said. “I was not superintendent at the time. But I will tell you wholeheartedly it was unanimous decision. It’s one that I supported then, and I certainly support it now.”
Hairston spoke about the space constraints and issues the school district as they had to consolidated three school buildings into two school buildings.
“We’re very crowded here,” Hairston said. “Jasper Elementary School is very, very crowded. We have kindergarten classrooms with 24 or 25 kids in there. Obviously, that is not something that is appropriate for a grade school setting.”
Hairston also talked open enrollments numbers and feels that the number parents want for the children is, even more the education, is to safe.
“I don’t think it’s too much to ask that we have something so we can make our schools the right size, so we can have an appropriate school in the way it should be taught,” Hairston said. “We’re losing kids to open enrolment. In the past, we may have drawn kids in, because we have great facilities here and a great teaching staff.”
