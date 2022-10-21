Ryan

Congressman Tim Ryan, left, Scioto Valley Local School District superintendent Wes Hairston, center, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) walk around the outside of Zahn’s Corner Middle School Thursday afternoon. Later Machin and Ryan sat down with local and school officials to hear about the hardships facing the school district.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

PIKETON — Congressman Tim Ryan, along with West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, visited Pike County, Thursday afternoon.

Ryan, Manchin, and Scioto Valley Local School District superintendent Wes Hairston looked around the outside of the Zahn’s Corner Middle School that was shut down in 2019 after potentially dangerous radioactive isotopes were found in the school.

