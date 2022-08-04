COLUMBUS – Today, the Ohio Association Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences presented Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague with its Friend of Family Award.

Through the award, the association recognizes an individual or organization for their involvement “in making decisions that affect the well-being of families and work that has made a significant contribution to policy areas affecting the family.” Specifically, Treasurer Sprague’s work in the financial literacy space was cited as making a positive impact on young Ohioans and their families.

